Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 175.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,185 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 96.4% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,024 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX stock opened at $510.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.31, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.78. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $393.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

