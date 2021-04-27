Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 694.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $508.08. 29,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,083. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $526.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.78. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $393.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.