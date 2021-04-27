Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $650.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $510.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.31, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.78. Netflix has a 52 week low of $393.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

