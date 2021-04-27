Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Lowered to $525.00 at Macquarie

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Macquarie from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Macquarie’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NFLX. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $510.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.31, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $526.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.78. Netflix has a 1-year low of $393.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 694.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.