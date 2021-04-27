Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $342.00 at Wedbush

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $340.00 to $342.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential downside of 33.15% from the company’s previous close.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie cut their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $511.62 on Tuesday. Netflix has a one year low of $393.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $526.94 and a 200 day moving average of $520.78. The firm has a market cap of $226.59 billion, a PE ratio of 82.31, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.