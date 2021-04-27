Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lowered its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 59,594 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 65.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 1,249.2% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 472,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 437,220 shares during the period. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000.

NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0148 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

