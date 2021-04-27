New Capital Management LP Acquires 12,685 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 8.0% of New Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Apple by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 303.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after buying an additional 221,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.55 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

