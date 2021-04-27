New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Price Target Raised to $20.10

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.60 to $20.10 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.98.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE EDU traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,512,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.49. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.