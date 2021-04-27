New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NYCB. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

NYSE NYCB traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $12.75. 260,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,541,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

