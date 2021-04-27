New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.