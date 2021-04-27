New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Upgraded at Janney Montgomery Scott

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Shares of NYCB opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,246,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,748,000 after buying an additional 266,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,194,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,902,000 after buying an additional 497,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,061,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after buying an additional 357,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,421,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,563,000 after buying an additional 79,178 shares during the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

