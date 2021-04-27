New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,172 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of IQVIA worth $38,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE:IQV opened at $233.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.52 and a 1 year high of $235.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.98. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.95.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.