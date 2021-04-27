New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649,371 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 37,947 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $50,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTSH opened at $79.56 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $47.39 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

