New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,658 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Synopsys worth $47,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 134.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $2,091,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $6,009,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 21.8% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $256.88 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.98 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.