New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,446 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Aptiv worth $45,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Aptiv by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $145.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.06. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $57.26 and a 52 week high of $160.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

