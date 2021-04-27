New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,507 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of American Electric Power worth $47,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

