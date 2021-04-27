New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,035 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $42,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALXN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,584,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,833 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,729 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,529,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price target (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.32.

ALXN stock opened at $167.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.82 and a 12-month high of $168.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

