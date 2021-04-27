New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,721 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of The Kroger worth $39,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

NYSE:KR opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,811. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.