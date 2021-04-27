New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $38.02 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,856 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Discover Financial Services worth $38,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DFS opened at $106.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $107.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.62 and its 200-day moving average is $87.29.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

