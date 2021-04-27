New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $41.05 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 972,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,722 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Carrier Global worth $41,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $1,060,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, North American Management Corp lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $45.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.87.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

