New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $41.95 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,039 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $41,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.35.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427 in the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY stock opened at $526.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $504.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.26. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $373.14 and a fifty-two week high of $539.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

