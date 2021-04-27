New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $42.53 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,891 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Monster Beverage worth $42,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,710 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after purchasing an additional 577,894 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $42,492,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,461,000 after acquiring an additional 335,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $97.14 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.29.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNST. Citigroup increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.89.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

