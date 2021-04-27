New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $48.06 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,026 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Sysco worth $48,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.56.

NYSE SYY opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,175.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

