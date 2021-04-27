New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $48.44 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,048,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80,858 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of American International Group worth $48,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,576,000 after buying an additional 6,533,688 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,331,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,025,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,978,000 after buying an additional 440,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,970,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,202,000 after buying an additional 103,195 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,457,000 after buying an additional 104,826 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group stock opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.