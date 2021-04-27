New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $53.95 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Moody’s worth $53,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.17.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCO opened at $325.28 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $329.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.35 and its 200 day moving average is $284.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

