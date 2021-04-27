New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $555.42 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,379,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,624 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Johnson & Johnson worth $555,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.01 and a 200-day moving average of $155.94. The firm has a market cap of $432.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

