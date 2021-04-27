New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $598.62 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,932,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $598,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM opened at $150.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $456.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold a total of 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

