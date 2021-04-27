New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,006,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,485 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $37,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,436 shares of company stock worth $5,282,307. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.04.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

