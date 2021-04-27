New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,725 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Johnson Controls International worth $48,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $63.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.