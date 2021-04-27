New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,582 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of L3Harris Technologies worth $51,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $207.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.54. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $212.21.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

