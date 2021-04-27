New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,959 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $42,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,075,000 after purchasing an additional 976,663 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,976,000 after purchasing an additional 322,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 977,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,512,000 after purchasing an additional 227,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Shares of SWK opened at $206.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.64 and a 52-week high of $211.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.82.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.