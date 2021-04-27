New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,284 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of SBA Communications worth $39,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 140,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,709,000 after buying an additional 15,810 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,475,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $296.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,978.40 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.95. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised SBA Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.08.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

