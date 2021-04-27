New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $46,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $330,525,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,783,000 after acquiring an additional 844,376 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,395,000 after acquiring an additional 730,695 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,283,000 after acquiring an additional 399,800 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $178.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.39 and its 200 day moving average is $156.97. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $183.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

