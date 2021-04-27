New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,545 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of PPG Industries worth $41,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in PPG Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 258,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in PPG Industries by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 98,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after purchasing an additional 58,698 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 62,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

PPG opened at $173.13 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $176.63. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.83 and its 200 day moving average is $144.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

