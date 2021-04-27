New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,303 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,303 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Cummins worth $49,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Cummins by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,020,000 after buying an additional 381,280 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,892,000 after purchasing an additional 260,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.71.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMI opened at $259.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.32 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

