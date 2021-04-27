New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,708 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Microchip Technology worth $48,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Insiders sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $159.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.78.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.48.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

