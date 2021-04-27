New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 20,705 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,705 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of General Dynamics worth $51,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in General Dynamics by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,241,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen increased their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.06.

GD stock opened at $185.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.51 and its 200 day moving average is $158.61. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $121.67 and a 1-year high of $188.45.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

