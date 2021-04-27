New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 24,677 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,677 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of CBRE Group worth $39,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $238,792,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,280 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,500.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 646,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,366,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,735,000 after purchasing an additional 575,564 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

