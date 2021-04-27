New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 25,743 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,743 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of TE Connectivity worth $50,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 96,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $1,770,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $135.17 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $66.61 and a 1 year high of $136.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.31.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,996,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

