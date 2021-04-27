New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 30,963 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,963 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Trane Technologies worth $46,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $3,320,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 93.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $172.83 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $73.73 and a 52-week high of $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.98.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

