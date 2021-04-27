New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 34,604 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 722,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,604 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Centene worth $46,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Centene by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Centene by 35.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Centene by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Centene by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Centene by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average is $62.84. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $72.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.68.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

