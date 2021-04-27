New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 35,044 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,044 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Xcel Energy worth $38,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.