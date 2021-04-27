New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 40,997 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,997 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Aflac worth $44,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 768,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,948,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth about $945,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth about $722,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFL opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average of $45.66. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $54.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

