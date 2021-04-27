New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,990 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Hilton Worldwide worth $38,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,425,000 after buying an additional 141,477 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after acquiring an additional 89,466 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $127.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.97 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $130.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.14.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

