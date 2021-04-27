New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 71,146 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820,427 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 71,146 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of eBay worth $50,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in eBay by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,964 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in eBay by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,629 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in eBay by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 513,066 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,420,000 after acquiring an additional 294,096 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average of $55.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

