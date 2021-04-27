New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,480 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Simon Property Group worth $48,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $240,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SPG opened at $120.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $121.92.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.94.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

