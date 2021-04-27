New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,391 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,082 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,391 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of DexCom worth $42,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $418.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.31. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.00.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.31, for a total value of $442,724.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,660 shares of company stock worth $17,368,744. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

