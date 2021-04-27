New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Align Technology worth $49,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,363,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47,143 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Align Technology by 599.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,263 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,778,000 after acquiring an additional 286,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 997,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,883,000 after buying an additional 16,866 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $617.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $557.89 and a 200 day moving average of $520.35. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.41 and a 12-month high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.