New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,395 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $39,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,347,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,371,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,021,000 after buying an additional 564,815 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,843,000 after buying an additional 559,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,209,000 after buying an additional 485,255 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

ADM stock opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.04. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $60.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.