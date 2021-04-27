New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 33,831 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Baxter International worth $50,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAX. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $387,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 269.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 42,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

NYSE:BAX opened at $87.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.10. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.54.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.